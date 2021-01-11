Global and China Non-Agricultural Intelligent Irrigation Controller Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and China Non-Agricultural Intelligent Irrigation Controller market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and China Non-Agricultural Intelligent Irrigation Controller market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

The non-agricultural intelligent irrigation controller is an irrigation management system independently developed by the National Agricultural Information Engineering Technology Research Center, which integrates automatic control technology and expert system technology. Sensor technology, communication technology, and computer technology are equivalent to one. It has adopted the traditional management method of special person; realized the automatic collection, measurement and control of water measurement and water resources information. According to the distribution of wells and irrigation areas, different networking schemes are proposed.

Segment by Type, the Non-Agricultural Intelligent Irrigation Controller market is segmented into

Weather-based Controller

Sensor-based Controller

Segment by Application, the Non-Agricultural Intelligent Irrigation Controller market is segmented into

Golf Course

Business

Residential

Other

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Non-Agricultural Intelligent Irrigation Controller market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Non-Agricultural Intelligent Irrigation Controller market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Non-Agricultural Intelligent Irrigation Controller Market Share Analysis

Non-Agricultural Intelligent Irrigation Controller market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Non-Agricultural Intelligent Irrigation Controller business, the date to enter into the Non-Agricultural Intelligent Irrigation Controller market, Non-Agricultural Intelligent Irrigation Controller product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Toro

Galcon

Calsense

Netafim

Hunter Industries

Orbit Irrigation Products

Scotts Miracle-Gro

Skydrop

Rain Bird

HydroPoint Data Systems

Weathermatic

GreenIQ

Rachio

