Global and China Borate Mineral Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

Borate Mineral is a compound in which a metal element cation is combined with a borate. It is mainly white, colorless or light, transparent, glassy, generally low in hardness and low in density.

White

Colorless

Light Color

Agriculture

Petrochemical

Washing supplies

Others

The key regions covered in the Borate Mineral market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

Borax

Etimine USA

Mining Chemical Company Russian Bor

Quiborax

Orocobre

Minera Santa Rita SRL (MSR)

Inkabor

Sociedad Industrial Tierra

Searles Valley Minerals

