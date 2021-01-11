Global and China 2-Furoic Acid Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and China 2-Furoic Acid market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and China 2-Furoic Acid market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

2-Furoic acid is a heterocyclic carboxylic acid, consisting of a five-membered aromatic ring and a carboxylic acid group.

The market for 2-furoic acid was mainly driven by food manufacturing sector. 2-furoic acid is also used as a starting material in furoate esters production. The derivatives of 2-furoic acid are used in medicinal preparations and biological research. The major opportunity for 2-furoic acid market is optic technology. 2-Furoic acid crystals can be used in optical devices due to its favorable properties such as non linear optical material (NLO). However, health hazards related to 2-furoic acid such as mutagenic effects are likely to inhibit the market growth.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and China 2-Furoic Acid Market

This report focuses on global and China 2-Furoic Acid QYR Global and China market.

The global 2-Furoic Acid market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

Global 2-Furoic Acid Scope and Market Size

2-Furoic Acid market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global 2-Furoic Acid market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the 2-Furoic Acid market is segmented into

2-Furoic Acid 98%

2-Furoic Acid 97%

Others

Segment by Application, the 2-Furoic Acid market is segmented into

Food

Optic Technologies

Nylon Preparation

Pharmaceutical Industry

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The 2-Furoic Acid market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the 2-Furoic Acid market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and 2-Furoic Acid Market Share Analysis

2-Furoic Acid market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in 2-Furoic Acid business, the date to enter into the 2-Furoic Acid market, 2-Furoic Acid product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Lotus Enterprise

Meryer Chemical Technology

Alfa Aesar

J & K Scientific

…

