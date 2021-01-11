Celtics vs Raptors Live NBA Reddit Streams Free

The Boston Celtics have a opportunity to get rid of the defending champion Toronto Raptors in the 2020 NBA playoffs on Wednesday night.A success for the Celtics in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Raptors would ship Boston into the conference finals for the third time in just four decades.

NBA Playoffs Celtics vs Raptors

Date: Wednesday, Sept. 9.2020

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Location: HP Field House

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Boston is looking to run the court again in the second match up with Jayson Tatum and Embark Walker leading the way. On the flip side, Toronto needs to keep up its traditionally rigid defense while Siam and others need to lead the offensive drive to keep the game interesting.

Both the Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors will be coming into this game with an extra three days of rest due to the recent boycotts. They will meet on Sunday afternoon to begin the NBA Eastern Conference Semifinals in HP Field House.

Preventing the Raptors home will not be simple, though. Toronto is a well-coached, veteran staff which frequently reacts positively to hardship. We watched it in this show once the Raptors dropped the first two matches and bounced back by winning the following two match ups.

The Raptors have to perform a good deal easier than they ever did on Labor Day, however. The Celtics mastered Game 5 in the ends of the ground to have a 3-2 series lead, and should the C’s draw the exact identical work and intensity into Game 6, then it is difficult to envision them dropping.

The winner of the show will play the Miami Heat at the conference finals.

The Boston Celtics won the first two matches of the Eastern Conference Semifinals match up with the Toronto Raptors, but lost the next two weeks, such as a buzzer-beating reduction in Game 6. As a result, the series today is really a best-of-three showdown for the right to advance to the convention.

Can Boston regain control of this show, or would the defending winners make a third consecutive win? We are going to learn soon enough.

