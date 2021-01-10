Indiagift Expands Rakhi Delivery to 1000 Cities of India

Gurugram, July 25- As the need of the hour for customers across the globe is to connect with their friends and family, thus Indiagift announced its rakhi delivery to over 1000 cities. The online gift delivery system which got affected due to the lockdown in the country for the past 2 weeks has picked up again. Thus the website has raised its own standards and has resumed its deliveries to all towns and cities in India. This is to keep abreast of the growing demand of customers to send rakhis online to their loving brothers. Sisters can now order rakhis online for any city starting from Kathua to Kanyakumari, Junagadh to Jamshedpur and more. With its hassle free gift delivery in India, it is now possible to send rakhis to India.

The website is offering free shipping of rakhis to its patrons in the USA, Canada and UK when they order for towns and cities in Punjab, Kerala and beyond. The entire country is now accessible even from outside India as the website can facilitate the process of rakhi delivery in India. Several thousands of families have moved abroad from Punjab and settled in USA, Canada and UK. These families can send rakhis to India from Australia to their resident countries at the ease of a button. The website understands the remote cities of Punjab also deeply and with a populated vendor network is capable of delivery all across the ‘Land of 5 Rivers’. Indiagift- the new age gifting portal understands the requirements of traditional as well as modern rakhi shopping thus the gift store is full equipped. The rakhi designs are suitable for brothers of all ages and all choices.

The clientele of the website also includes those millions who are settled in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Qatar after migrating from Kerala. Not only for Raksha Bandhan but the website also offers them birthday gifts and cakes for their loved ones back home. The website has delivery to more than 100 towns in Kerala and has the expertise to reach out to even remote areas.

For all of those Indians abroad who are living in other countries like Russia, Hong Kong , Singapore, Australia and other parts of Europe- Indiagift has delivery to over 1000 cities in India. You may need rakhi with sweets, rakhi with dry fruits delivery in any part of the country and the website is ready to serve you with a smile. The website is taking all possible precautions to disinfect and send sanitised products which are delivered cautiously to the recipient. So all the Indians abroad can now send rakhis to India with ease and celebrate the auspicious festival.