Global Large Cooling Fan (above 200mm) Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Large Cooling Fan (above 200mm) market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Large Cooling Fan (above 200mm) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

The cooling fans market and manufacturers are separated into two major group. If we divide them by the size of the fans, we can consider 200mm is the border. Different manufacturers and application could deviate it (200mm). The size above 200mm cooling fans market demand comes from ventilation, agriculture, mining, marine etc. The manufacturers in this area typically are EBM, ZIEHL, Aerovent, Horton, DELTA, Roserberg, etc.

At present, the manufactures of Large Cooling Fan (Above 200mm) are concentrated in North America, Europe, China and Japan. China is the largest consumption area in the world. Due to people’s requirement of air quality and safety is increased in many public places as well as workplace throughout the world, in the next five years, the consumption volume will keep increasing, as well as the consumption value.

The global Large Cooling Fan (above 200mm) market size is projected to reach US$ 5186.8 million by 2026, from US$ 3391 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.3% during 2021-2026.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Large Cooling Fan (above 200mm) market in important countries, including U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, China and Japan

Ebm-papst

ZIEHL Abegg

Aerovent

Horton

Delta Group

Rosenberg

Multi-Wing America

Market Segment by Type

Centrifugal Fans

Axial Fans

Others

Axial Fans is the most widely used types which takes up about more than 50% of the total shares in 2019.

Market Segment by Application

Ventilation

Agriculture

Mining

Marine

Others

