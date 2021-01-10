Global Blowout Preventer Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Blowout Preventer market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Blowout Preventer market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Blowout Preventer (BOP) is a safety device used to “prevent” the uncontrolled flow of liquids and gases during well drilling operations.
Blowout Preventer industry concentration is relatively high. The largest producer is GE Oil & Gas, accounting for 18.6% percent market share in value in 2015, followed by Cameron, National Oilwell Varco, Uztel and Rongsheng Machinery, these five Manufacturers accounting for 64% of total market revenue in 2015. The industry competitive landscape is relatively stable.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Blowout Preventer Market
The global Blowout Preventer market size is projected to reach US$ 9079.8 million by 2026, from US$ 9109.3 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 1.1%% during 2021-2026.
Global Blowout Preventer Scope and Segment
Blowout Preventer market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Blowout Preventer market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
GE Oil & Gas
Cameron
National Oilwell Varco
Uztel
Rongsheng Machinery
Halliburton
OJSC NaftaGaz
MSP/DRILEX
Jiangsu Xinde
Fountain Petro
Control Flow
GCOP
Jiangsu Jinshi
Well Control
Shenkai
NETS
Yantai Jereh Petroleum Equipment & Technologies
Blowout Preventer Breakdown Data by Type
Annular BOP
Ram BOP
Blowout Preventer Breakdown Data by Application
Onshore Wells
Offshore Wells
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Blowout Preventer market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Blowout Preventer market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and Blowout Preventer Market Share Analysis
