Covid-19 Impact on Spiral Welded Pipes and Tubes Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the Covid-19 Impact on Spiral Welded Pipes and Tubes market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Covid-19 Impact on Spiral Welded Pipes and Tubes market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Spiral welded pipe: it is to roll the low carbon carbon structural steel or low alloy structural steel strip into tube blank according to certain Angle of spiral line (called forming Angle), and then weld the pipe seam together to make, it can use the narrower strip to produce the large diameter steel pipe.

Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Spiral Welded Pipes and Tubes. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Spiral Welded Pipes and Tubes was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Spiral Welded Pipes and Tubes is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Spiral Welded Pipes and Tubes, including the following market information:

Global Spiral Welded Pipes and Tubes Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Spiral Welded Pipes and Tubes Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Spiral Welded Pipes and Tubes Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Spiral Welded Pipes and Tubes Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include American SpiralWeld Pipe, ArcelorMittal, Europipe, EVRAZ North America, JFE Steel, Jindal SAW, Jindal Tubular, Kuwait Pipe Industries and Oil Services, Liaoyang Steel Tube, Man Industries, National Pipe, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal, Northwest Pipe, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Single Side Welding

Double Side Welding

Based on the Application:

Oil And Gas Industry

Petrochemical Industry

Water Industry

