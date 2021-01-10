In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Interventional Neurology Devices market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Interventional Neurology Devices market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/covid-19-impact-on-interventional-neurology-devices-market-global-research-reports-2020-2021

Interventional neurology refers to endovascular, catheter-based techniques using fluoroscopy and angiography to diagnose and treat vascular disease of the central nervous system. Neurointerventional procedures use imaging technology and are minimally invasive, meaning they can be accomplished through small incisions, rather than open surgery.

Only specific brain, neck and spine conditions can be treated with a neurointerventional approach. Strokes, aneurysms and spinal compression fractures are some of the most common conditions an interventional neurologist will treat.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Interventional Neurology Devices. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Interventional Neurology Devices was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Interventional Neurology Devices is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Interventional Neurology Devices, including the following market information:

Global Interventional Neurology Devices Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (Units)

Global Interventional Neurology Devices Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (Units)

Global Interventional Neurology Devices Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (Units)

Global Interventional Neurology Devices Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (Units)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Abbott, DePuy Synthes, Medtronic, Stryker, Terumo, Acandis, Bayer, Boston Scientific, Biosensors International, evonos, Merit Medical Systems, MicroPort Scientific, Neurosign, Penumbra, Spiegelberg, Surtex Instruments, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Carotid Artery Angioplasty and Stenting

Carotid Artery Stents

Embolic Protection Systems

Balloon Occlusion Devices

Aneurysm Coiling and Embolization Devices

Flow Diversion Devices

Liquid Embolic Devices

Embolic coils

Micr-Support Devices

Microcatheters

Based on the Application:

Arteriovenous Malformation and Fistulas

Cerebral Aneurysms

Schemic Strokes

Intracranial Atherosclerotic Disease

