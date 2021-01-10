COVID-19 Impact on Brachytherapy Devices Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Brachytherapy Devices market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Brachytherapy Devices market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Brachytherapy is referred to as sealed source radiation therapy because the radiation source is sealed and placed inside or near the body part requiring radiation therapy. Besides the treatment of most body part tumors, brachytherapy is commonly used to treat the cancers of the cervix, breast, skin, and prostate. The radiation source is enclosed in a protective wire or a protective capsule and ionizing radiations escape to treat the surrounding cancerous tissues only while avoiding its effects on body fluids.

Majority of the low- and middle-income countries lack access to cancer treatment, which is expected to provide wide opportunities for brachytherapy firms. The market is anticipated to witness technological breakthroughs and increasing efficiency for treating various types of cancer during the forecast period.

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include C. R. Bard, Carl Zeiss Meditec, Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG, Elekta, iCAD, Varian Medical Systems, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

High Dose Rate Brachytherapy

Low Dose Rate Brachytherapy

Based on the Application:

Prostate

Gynecological

Breast

