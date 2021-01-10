COVID-19 Impact on Blood coagulation analyzer Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Blood coagulation analyzer market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Blood coagulation analyzer market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Devices that measure the clotting mechanisms of hemostasis used primarily to detect clotting deficiencies related to thromboembolic disease, thrombocytopenia, impaired liver function, hemophilia, von Willebrand disease, and other conditions. They are also used to monitor the effect of drugs such as heparin, oral anticoagulants, and thrombolytic and antiplatelet agents in whole blood, as well as the effects of blood component therapy.

Blood coagulation testing and analyzers market are expected to grow at a lucrative CAGR owing to factors such as developing healthcare infrastructure, rising healthcare spending coupled with increasing incidences of lifestyle-related conditions such as obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular disorders. Special emphasis on providing quality and timely care to patients is expected to propel the growth of the diagnostic market, which in turn is anticipated to cause a hike in demand for hemostasis analyzers. Rapid expansion in hospitals and primary healthcare centers is expected to be a high impact rendering driver. Also, favorable government initiatives to improve the healthcare delivery are expected to help future growth of this market. Furthermore, availability of advanced equipment, which has higher accuracy and features to perform multiple tests, is another vital driver for the growth of blood coagulation and testing analyzers market.

Major competitors identified in this market include Roche Diagnostics, Sysmex, Gene-Tech Biomedicals, A＆T, Sekisuichemical, Bexcoexports, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Automated Systems

Semi-Automated Systems

Manual Systems

Based on the Application:

Hospitals

Clinical Laboratories

Point-of-Care Testing

Others

