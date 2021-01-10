Carbikemovers.com announces 3X improvement in their logistics as industry trends pick up post pandemic.

Gurugram, 6th July- Carbikemovers.com, the country’s largest B2C logistics aggregator announced that the website has gone way over its June 2020 targets for shifting and there has been a 50% improvement month on month this quarter. This is the first time in the quarter that any improvement has been seen in this very important relocation sector of India. Carbikemovers.com is a car and bike shifting aggregator website which helps customers in vehicle shifting in India.

With the pandemic induced lockdown in the country, all businesses were forced to shut down and the country had come to a lockdown. The country had come to a standstill and only movement of essentials was allowed in the country. As a consequence, the B2B logistics sector continued to serve the country while other consumer services were paused. But once the lockdown was lifted, the shifting services in India resumed as per government guidelines. Carbikemovers.com, which facilitates car shifting and bike shifting in India through trucks, trains and trailers picked up its momentum where business was left off.

In the time of need where the country was looking at an economic crisis, business in the logistics industry are primary to growth. Thus carbikemovers.com announced that they resumed all their logistics across the country. There was a backlog of shifting where in hundreds of people were waiting to shift their vehicles across the country. After clearing this backlog in car shifting in India, the website was joined by several verified new car movers from India to facilitate this process. Spurred on by a fleet of the best car transporters in India, carbikemovers.com helped more than a thousand people move within the month of June. This was a 3X improvement since March when car and bike transport in India had stopped.

The website hailed its awesome transport network as being the warriors who worked over time and ensured quick car transport services for all. They were all praise for the smaller transport companies who joined hands to help move those who were stuck and wanted to move to their new destinations. The whole relocation sector came together to pull out the customers who were stuck and needed to get somewhere soon. It is due to the tireless work of the entire industry that such a growth was achieved. Now that the backlog is cleared and the country has restarted, carbikemovers.com estimates that the shifting services will be back to normal.

The company also informed us of the several precautionary measures they were taking to ensure the safety of their customers and employees. While most people continue to work from home, offices are sanitized regularly and strict masks policy continues to be in place. All car or bike transport services are also ensuring that their staff who are involved in shifting process also wear masks and sanitise the vehicles once shifting is done. It is this diligence of the logistics sector that is helping it shape the future of growth of the country.