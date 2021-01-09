Neutron star Interior Composition Explorer has shared valuable information. It has been discovered that a strong X-ray pulsar is revolving around its astral partner at high speed.

The NICER (Neutron star Interior Composition Explorer) was placed at the ISS (International Space Station) in June during the year 2017. It has recently revealed that there are two stars which are orbiting around each other at a fantastic speed. They are revolving around each other once in every thirty-eight minutes. One of these stars is a pulsar star. When massive stars blow up in a supernova explosion and leave behind spinning stellar, the pulsars are created. It is being said that the newly discovered orbit is the fastest ever in such a binary pulsar system.

The associated scientists working on the relevant study said that this record orbit is about two stars out of which one is an X-ray pulsar that is an incredibly dense neutron star emitting X-rays while spinning. The pulsar named as IGR J17062-6143 is nearer to its associated star. The distance between the associate star and pulsar IGR J17062-6143 is even lesser than the distance between moon and Earth.

Tod Strohmayer, an astrophysicist at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland, said that the two stars are orbiting around each other at an incredible speed. Hence, the sun which has abundant amounts of hydrogen in it cannot accompany the pulsar. Tod further added that placing such a star into a little orbit is not possible. The logic above provided a logical conclusion to the associated team. The team concluded that the second star in that orbit is most probably a white dwarf which either lacks hydrogen or has got a negligible amount of hydrogen in its composition. The white dwarf stars are created when stars (that are low in mass) experience gravitational fall. The white dwarf stars are small in size, and they are quite dense too. These white dwarf stars are mostly about the size of our planet.

It has also been said that as the process of orbiting continues between the two stars, the material from the white dwarf start will get formed on the pulsar star. The previous explanations and information provided by Rossi X-ray Timing Explorer (in the year 2008) provided support and logic to the new conclusion made about this star system.