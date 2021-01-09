In the recent events, the most awaiting launch of new Falcon 9 Block 5 rocket was postponed by the SpaceX for at least 24 hours. The original date for launching the first-ever Falcon 9 was 10th May from the Kennedy Space Center that located in Florida. Its main mission is to take a Bangladeshi communication satellite to the orbit for their government.

However, the mission was canceled less than a minute before the original time of 5.47 PM EDT. The reason behind this is the activation of automatic abort that hasn’t fixed before the launching window of 6.22 PM.

SpaceX gives an update on Twitter where they state that the launch postponed because of a technical auto-abort in one of the ground system, but both the payload & rocket are in great condition. Our teams are working actively to eliminate this issue & make sure the launching become successful before the backup time of 4.14 PM EDT.

They are yet to announce the exact reasons behind the activation of this auto-abort. As per the company’s officials, it has found that rocket & satellite are perfectly fine in a preliminary review. Its believed the launch would take place at its mentioned time.

The next timing for the launch is 11th May at 4.14 PM EDT. The company will telecast the live streaming of launching through their website. Also, a landing attempt by the first stage of Falcon 9 will take place at the same time. It will touch down on a robotic SpaceX ship that located in the Atlantic Ocean.

For those who don’t know, Block 5 is the latest iteration of company’s two-stage Falcon 9 that comes with many reusability & reliability upgrades. It makes them capable of flying as many as ten times without any refurbishment between launch & landing. The founder & Chief Executive Officer of the SpaceX also revealed that it could fly up to 100 times with small modifications.

Another major reason for these upgrades is to cater the crew-carrying needs of NASA. There is a multi-billion dollar partnership between the SpaceX & NASA that involve flying astronauts from the International Space Station. The exact details of this deal aren’t available or revealed by the SpaceX. Additionally, the Falcon 9 Block 5 & its Dragon capsule will be used by the company for completing these missions successfully.