If things go as planned, the launching of NASA’s Interior Exploitation using Seismic Investigations, Geodesy and Heat Transport (Insight) lander will take place. The agency wants to ensure that there will be an interior exploration of the Red Planet. Its mission is to study what we call earthquakes here though on Mars. In addition to that, it will explore regarding vibrations. The two are usually a result of not only micrometeorite strikes but also a heat probe. It is no doubt that the success of the launch that many people will warmly welcome. Read on to get to know more details.

There is a technology adopted that will help it accomplish its mission. It is none other the seismometer which is super-sensitive. With the help of communication gear, the members of the task will keep track of its location. They will be able to collect data exhibiting the unsteady movement of Mars at its axis of rotation. There will be a keen observation of both the interior structure and the composition of Mars. From that, the researchers will deduce the formation as well as the evolvement of rocky planets.

While on top of a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket, the Insight Mars lander will lift off. The venue will be Vandenberg Air Force Base in California. What will be the date and time? It will happen at 7:05 a.m. EDT on Saturday. In other words, it will be 1105 GMT or 4:05 a.m. local California Time.

There are two options that you have if you intend to watch. There is the hard and uncertain way. If you reside in Southern California, you can run to your balcony or yard for a view. Even the people of San Diego can witness it. How good will it be? The determining factors are the location one will be standing at and whether the skies over Vandenberg will be clear. However, as far as the Air Force weather officers are concerned, fog is expected to envelop Vandenberg. That leaves the viewers will option of a ridge or hill. It is advisable that its altitude be 600 feet.

The other choice is to tune in Space.com. They will be airing the event live. It will also be viewable on their homepage. That will be possible all thanks to NASA TV. The broadcast will commence at 6:30 a.m. EDT which is 10:30 GMT.

The hope of many is that March 2016 will not repeat itself. Just a reminder, it was the original launch date of InSight. Unfortunately, the vacuum chamber leakage happened. Let us wait and see what unfolds on 5th May 2018 at 7:05 a.m. EDT.