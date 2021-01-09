The next launch of a Mars rover by NASA will be different. That is according to an announcement by NASA. The Mars 2020 rover that is upcoming will take off together with the Mars Helicopter. The latter is autonomous chopper that will be not only small in size but also a flying one. How it fairs while there will define the future of vehicles as far as Mars is concerned. How will it do that? Keep reading to know in details the mission of Mars Helicopter.

Its purpose is to attempt flying while there. Did you know that the air here on earth is 100 times heavier than that on Mars? That means that it would be absurd to test real cars over there. That is why the helicopter will embark on a 30-day mission in 2020.

What do we know about the Mars Helicopter? In 2013, there was the commencement of its development. It took place in California at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory belonging to NASA. According to the NASA’s officials, the weight is 1.8 kilograms.

It has a great mechanism that will help it survive the red planet. During the day, its solar cells will charge. On the other hand, it will heat to withstand the extremely low temperatures at night. Due to the nature of the Red Planet’s, its blade will be whirling at a speed of 3,000 rpm. That is ten times that of those flying over the earth. In addition to that, it will be lightweight. The engineers saw to it that as much as it was light, the small weight did not compromise its robustness.

The launch of the Mars 2020 will take place in July 2020 if things go according to the plan. The Atlas V rocket of the United Launch Alliance will propel it into Mars. The venue will be the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida. Its arrival at Mars would be February 2021. The aim would be to trace whether the place would harbour humans. Another one will be checking whether at one point there was life. To do that effectively. It will have a drill, microphone and 23 cameras.

The helicopter will try out five flights. Each new one will be longer than the previous one. As much as the aircraft involves considerable risk, the reward it gives if it becomes a success will be remarkable. Nevertheless, if it fails, the mission of the Mars 2020 rover will proceed.