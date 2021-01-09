The Big Bang theory is the theory which deals with the process of the origin and evolution of the universe. It basically states the beginning of the universe. About 13.8 billion years ago, the universe was just a dense and hot point. The temperature was almost like a trillion degrees.

The theory suggests that this hot point expanded as the vast cosmos. However, this theory about the evolution of our universe has tons of evidence to support itself. Previously, this theory could’ve been considered to be absurd but however with the passing time and a bunch of other theories has been developed to support the Big Bang Theory.

An astrophysicist at The Ohio State University named Paul Sutter has contributed or put forward the following five pieces of evidence of The Big Bang Theory:

The dark night sky

Living in an infinite universe for a long time would’ve meant having the light enter the cosmos. This is because, in the infinite universe, the stars move in every direction possible. The inevitable thing about the presence of such infinite universe would be the penetration of the light through cosmos from the stars. This light wouldn’t be diminished by the intervening particles of dust and hence the sky would have always been filled with light. However, that is not the case as space is dark, black and empty. The universe is not infinite in size and time and this theory is known as Olber’s paradox.

Presence of Quasars

Scientists were able to discover the presence of really active and bright galaxies. This discovery was made in the 1950s and the 60s. These are known as quasars or also quasi-stellar radio sources. The difference between the present and the past universe is determined by these quasars. These galaxies are considered distant and were seen properly in the past. Currently, no such galaxies can be seen in the universe.

The universe is expanding

The different galaxies are moving away from other galaxies and this process is known as the redshift process. The difference between the galaxies of our universe is exceeding as space is getting stretched and hence the universe is always evolving.

Radiation of the universe

After the expansion of the universe, the temperature of the previous point which was hot and humid, cooled down.

The elements of the universe

After the expansion of the universe, the elements like hydrogen and helium began to form properly, devoid of any conglomeration.