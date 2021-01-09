There are stars in a galaxy which are 13.28 billion light years away from the Earth and have been created 250 million years after the big bang. According to a new finding it has been seen there is a galaxy which is far away from the earth named as MACS1149-JD1 beyond the scientists had expected. In addition to this fact it has also been found out by the scientists that this galaxy is the most ancient source of oxygen and it is the most far away from our plant. This statement was confirmed by the study co-author Mr. Nicolas Laporte who is a researcher at the University College London.

This galaxy was first identified in the year of 2012. It was considered as the farthest element away from the Earth. However the scientists were in a position to view its lights. Now further researches have been started on this particular object. The research team consists of UCL group and the Osaka Sangyo University in Japan. They have taken a more accurate measurement of this object and its movement. They mainly will concentrate on the redshift of the galaxy.

A Redshift movement will reveal the fact that to what distance is the galaxy emitting the light and based on the emission on the fire, how fast the universe is expanding. In the process of identifying oxygen, the apparent age of the stars is possible to detect. Oxygen is believed to form in the stars, and thereafter it is released into the gas clouds within the galaxy when those stars die out. As a result, confirming the presence of oxygen in this galaxy showed that the older generation of stars existed which have now died within the system itself.

The scientists were not surprised to see the presence of oxygen in the galaxy, but they were amazed to find out how early had oxygen been formed in the universe. This led to the further investigation by the scientists regarding the computation of the age of the stars. With the help of Atacama Large Millimeter or the Submillimeter Array in Chile, the team tried to find out the features of n emission line of doubly ionized oxygen in MACS1149-JD1’s spectrum which released the fact that the galaxy’s redshift is close to 9:11.

By studying the infrared data from NASA and also from the Hubble Space Telescope and even the NASA Spitzer Space Telescope, the scientist’s team came to know the brightness of the Universe.