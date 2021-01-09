In recent news, the researchers have admitted that they have found an enormous Blackhole which is growing at an enormous speed. The size is so massive that it assumed that the Blackhole might have a mass equivalent to the Earth’s sun.

Researchers have taken help of the newly released data from the European Space Agency through which they have confirmed the fact that the shining bright element is nothing but a Blackhole. This Blackhole is said to have a mass which is about 20 billion suns when the light was first released and was growing by 1 percent each year. Researchers have said the black hole is growing so fast that it is shining thousand times more than that of an entire galaxy. This is mainly because of the reason that the vast amount of gases it intakes on a daily basis that creates much friction as well as heat. This statement was made by Christian Wolf who is an astronomer in the Australian National University as well as the first author in respect of the new research.

Mr. Wolf further added if we can assume this element at the center of the Milky Way, then it would appear ten times bigger than that of our Moon. It would appear so bright that would outshine all the stars in the sky. The researchers have also found out that this Blackhole is sitting at a far distance away from Earth. The light that it remitted was about 12 billion years ago. Scientists have also discovered that the energy it remits consists mostly of UV rays. It even remits X-rays. As such if this black hole were situated in the middle of the milky-way, then it would have made life on Earth miserable because of the tremendous level of X-rays that it would have generated.

Due to its enormous distance and simultaneously the expansion of space has shifted its light onto the near-infrared during the span of its billions-of-years- of the journey. However, Mr. Wolf and his team members spotted the light with the help of a SkyMapper telescope which is kept at the ANU siding spring observatory. They also took the help of the Gaia satellite to find out that the object was still in its position thereby confirming the fact that it is a vast black hole. Another ANU telescope also inspected its wavelength to find its composition.