European Space Agency made a sentinel launch, and they are excited about it. The launch happened on Wednesday, April 25 at 17:57UTC. The launch occurred at Plesetsk Cosmodrome in the North-Western part of Russia.

Sentinel 3B was aboard Russia’s rocket named Rokot. The satellite is intended to study vegetation and oceans on the planet Earth. Sentinel 3B is one of the satellites in the Copernicus program.

The program previously launched two sentinel 1 in 2014 and 2016. It also launched two Sentinel 2 satellites in 2015 and 2017. Then the Sentinel 3A which was launched recently.

The Copernicus program is a collaboration of the European Space Agency, European Commission, and EUMETSAT. The partnership is focused on studying the environment from orbit.

The Sentinel 3B is the last first-generation satellites for the Copernicus program. The European Commission manages the Copernicus program whiles the European Space Agency, and the EUMETSAT takes responsibility for the satellite missions.

There are plans to launch Sentinel 4 and 5. These satellites will explore gases in the atmosphere of the earth. The satellites are expected to launch in the 2020s.

There is also Sentinel 6 which is also named Jason Continuity of Service (Jason CS). This satellite is an update of the Jason series that studied the different heights of the sea surface. Although the other satellites in the constellation were multiple satellites which operated concurrently, the Jason satellite would not run that way.

The Sentinel 6 would instead operate sequentially.

Thales Alenia Space, a space firm in France built the Sentinel 3B with an intended service of at least seven years. The satellite weighs 1150 Kilograms, and it has enough fuel to last for twelve years. If funding and resources are readily available, the satellite will last as long as expected.

Rokot is made in three stages, and it began launching satellites in November 1990. The launch vehicle made its first launch from Plesetsk in May 2000.

The Copernicus program replaces a program that ran from 2002 to 2012. This research was done using the Envisat satellite. The Envisat satellite was launched via an Ariane 5 rocket. That satellite is the most massive satellite that explored the earth surface.

The difference between the Envisat satellite and the Sentinel satellites is that the Envisat was a single satellite dedicated to the study of the earth. The Sentinel satellites, on the other hand, is a series of satellites that work together for the exploration of the earth.