President Donald Trump has indicated his willingness to continue the United States push for advanced space exploration. This is after he decided to reconstitute the National Space Council. Space exploration has not been active for some time now after the exit of George H.W Bush government. The council will have its chair as Mike Pence who is also Vice President of the United States of America. Dr. Scott Pace has been announced to be the executive secretary. The duo has said that they are committed to helping build a new space program that will be manned and will be able to reach the moon and go beyond to Mars. They want to be able to create a new era where there will be cooperation with the private investors such as SpaceX, Blue Origin, Lockheed Martin, Northrup Grumman and Vulcan Aerospace.

In their agenda, they have put a lot of emphasis on creating very robust research and also the development commitment in physical sciences, advanced computing, and communications, software and engineering. This new mission is just like the previous cycles of aerospace development where the main beneficiary will be the U.S manufacturing sector. The federal space program has not been able to have enough support since the heyday of the Apollo program. The last man to be in the moon landed there 46 years ago. The collapse of the Soviet empire did reduce the national security focus on space exploration. There were huge hopes of International Corporation in space exploration. There was a very serious debate that was focusing on ‘the end of history.’ This is what brought bureaucratic and overly cautious space station exploration. The Obama administration did not see much interest in helping boost the program.

In the last few years, we have been able to witness China emerge as a giant in space exploration. More countries continue to join the space exploration. This is what has made the United States government to re-affirm their focus on space exploration for both commercial purposes and national defense. Luckily, there were private companies that were able to notice the void and did fill it after the federal government showed very little interest in the program. We have been able to witness several tech entrepreneurs who are billionaires continue the American dream of being a frontier when it comes to space exploration. Among the people who have been able to do so includes Paul Allen, Elon Musk, and Jeff Bezos. All these people have been able to devote a lot of time and resources in helping to create a new space technology.