In today’s digital generation, blockchain technology continues to arise. About this, NASA’s Autonomous Spacecraft will be powered by the latter technology. It is said that NASA’s future spacecraft will be using the technology of cryptocurrencies which is popularly known as the Bitcoin. NASA will support an arising $330,000 project that aims to establish an autonomous spacecraft that will make a big part in the decision making on its own, without human intervention.

To mention one, it will allow the spacecraft to move away from the crash of space debris at a distant planet or moon in a faster way compared to instructions given by humans. In addition to this, it will also help to reduce human effort.

According to Jinn Wei Kocsis, principal investigator and an EC engineering professor in University in Ohio, with the help of this new idea, the spacecraft can automatically recognize various environmental threats and avoid them. He also added that he is expecting for the said spacecraft would be performing various tasks on its own in a more effective manner.

If the work of Wei Kocsis is proven to be effective, it can help a lot in the first stage of research about areas of deep-space environments. Her work is expected to improve the spacecraft’s performance and avoid delays with the use of the blockchain technology.

Today, Blockchain is used in cryptocurrencies that helps to record transactions and information more securely. There is no need for a database for central management. There are many cryptocurrencies such as Dash and Ethereum, but the most popular is the Bitcoin.

One main feature of the Ethereum technology is that it will not just record several transactions, but it can also be used to some decentralized codes to identify if significant conditions are met and carries transactions automatically.

The project of Wei Kocsis will use the blockchain technology to self-execute contracts called the “smart contracts.” With the aid of this technology, spacecraft’s performance will be improved. The project is aimed to develop a more secure, decentralized, cognitive computing and networking infrastructure to explore deep space with the use of Ethereum blockchain technology.

Wei Kocsis technology is believed to be more practical. In fact, it was the first time that NASA will explore space-related applications with the use of blockchain technology. As this technology arises, communication and space navigation will be elevated to the next level.