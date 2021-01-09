In its next Mars 2020 Rover mission, NASA plans to send a helicopter to Mars. This precious piece of information was shared by the concerned officers of NASA. Before the mission sets on, the craft will be tested under a thirty days’ exercise of test and analysis. Doing this test is essential as it will provide the apparent feasibility of whether the helicopter will be able to travel above the surface of Mars as it is more massive than the general aircraft. The launching of Mars 2020 is scheduled in July 2020. It is planned to launch from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station that is located at Florida.

Jim Bridenstine, the administrator of NASA proudly gave his statement saying that the National Aeronautics and Space Administration has got a rich history of doing things first when it comes to space exploration. He further added that the concept of a helicopter flying in the skies of neighbor planets was indeed a fascinating idea. He also said that if the idea of flying a helicopter in the sky of other planet gets successful, it will bring excellent information, varied discoveries, and knowledge for the future space science.

The task of developing the Mars helicopter has already begun in the year 2013. The JPL or the Jet Propulsion Laboratory of NASA is involved in the same. The weight of this Mars helicopter is less than 1.8 Kg while it is expected to be the size of a softball. The helicopter will be having solar cells so that they get charged up while being in contact with the sunlight.

The helicopter is autonomous. It is sufficiently equipped with a technique that will help it tolerate the icy weather that arises during nights on Mars. The double blades of this tiny and innovative Mars helicopter have been created in such a way that they can spin in the rate that is ten times higher than the usual helicopter blades on our planet. This incredible speed of blades’ spinning will help the helicopter to stay in the air correctly while it flies in the sky of Mars. The researchers and scientists involved in the making of the Mars helicopter have taken the low atmospheric density of Martian atmosphere into account while designing this helicopter. They have examined each and everything in detail so that this helicopter remains light yet sturdy.