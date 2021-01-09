In a recent press release, it has been flashed that the “Made in Space” just went another step forward while constructing big and complex structures of the surface of the Earth. The company is a California Based company which created two 3D printers inside the International Space Station. The company has recently secured a NASA contract to continue further improving the next generation Vulcan manufacturing system.

Vulcan has been designed in such a way that products can be developed keeping in mind the space environment. Such products would be formed using a variety of feedstock materials which also involve metal. The two ISS machines are currently using polymer feedstock. So Vulcan is expected to be highly successful when it starts functioning, one of the representatives of the company has said.

The Vulcan Hybrid manufacturing system helps for the flexible increase and also helps to create metallic components as per the demands with high accuracy. Mike recorded this statement. He further added that Vulcan is a very safe and reliable manufacturing system that uses a minimum of resources at the time when the manufacturing process is carried out.

The new contract which the company has bagged recently involves building up a phase 2 Small Business Innovation Research award. Made in Space has just executed the work which was awarded to the company for the Phase-1 contract for the Vulcan. This work was assigned to the company last year. At the time when Vulcan will be ready to launch, Made in Space will try to exhibit the technology on the ISS. Such a step will help to showcase the capabilities of the Vulcan for a varied number of exploration missions.

According to the chief company engineer, Vulcan can prove to be very useful for reducing the logistics cost for long-term space exploration. This hybrid manufacturing system is believed to be a crucial step for productive space activities. This will pave the way for assembling different components in the space environment. In the current scenario taking spare parts to space is becoming a too costly affair.

Vulcan will be in a position to work a wide array of materials which might involve stainless steel, aluminum, titanium as well as many plastic components. The upgradable system will employ 3D printing system and also standard “subtractive” techniques to tune the printed parts to their final modes. The entire process will be carried out robotically.