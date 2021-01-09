China has successfully launched the Apstar- 6C communication satellite into its geostationary orbit on Thursday, May 3, 2018. The launch vehicle is the Long March 3B; it launched from Launch Complex 2 at the Xichang Satellite Launch center, China.

The China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) announced that the launch was successful. The Xichang satellite launch center will make 17 launches this year. However, this launch is the fifth launch so far.

The China Academy of Space Technology (CAST) developed the Apstar – 6C satellite basing its design on the DFH-4 platform. The satellite has a service life of 15 years. The Apstar – 6C satellite will replace the Apstar – 6 satellite that provides transponder services for broadband internet access, video distribution, and cellular overhaul.

The Apstar – 6C is the twelfth satellite in the China Great Wall Industry Corporation (CGWIC) under CASC. CGWIC and APT satellite Company limited signed a contract on October 17, 2015. The agreement involves the launching of satellites to improve broadcast services.

The China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology (CALT) developed the Long March 3B, and the satellite can launch up to 5500 kg of payload in standard GTO. This mission is the launch vehicle’s 46th trip. The launch vehicle will launch a few more satellites this year.

The Apstar – 6C satellite is the second satellite that the company built on the DFH-4 satellite; the first is Apstar-9 which launched successfully and is still functional as expected. Apstar-9 launched in 2015 to provide quality communication services to customers.

More APT satellites are coming up. The next is Apstar – 6D developed by APT Mobile SatCom Limited. This satellite will provide high-quality broadband services in the Asia-Pacific area.

The APT company is a satellite company that is influential in the Asia-Pacific region. Its satellites deal in communication services.

The team postponed the launch of the Astar – 6C satellite on a few occasions. The first date set for the launch was March 9, 2018. Then it was moved to April 21; the April date did not happen as well. The company then moved the launch to May 6. However, the launch occurred on May 3, three days before the scheduled date.

The team did not reveal the reason for the rescheduled launch. The developer shipped the satellite to the launch center on March 9, 2018. China has not published much information about the launch on Thursday. They, however, revealed that the launch was successful.