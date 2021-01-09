On April 25th, 2018 around 1:57 PM EDT the Russian rocket launch vehicle will be launching the European Sentinel-3B an Earth-observing satellite. The launch will take place at the Plesetsk Cosmodrome. The level of excitement reached the peak just after the date got announced.

The campaign for the launch started a few days back, and now the entire world is aware of the launch. According to a report from Kristof Grantois the journey of the satellite from France was a little difficult due to the weather, but after reaching Russia, it is now absolutely safe.

Last month the engineers were busy to conduct the tests of the spacecraft along with an electrical test of the rocket launcher, and Briz-KM upper stage. The fuelling operation of the spacecraft was also conducted last week. The team is right now involved in filling the Briz KM upper stage with propellants to commence the last phase of the launch.

After the final rehearsal the state commission will be giving the green signal for the lunch.

To reach the SSO, the Sentinel-3B satellite must last for a time frame which is more than one hour. The team believes that the satellite will get into a proper orbital spot if everything goes according to plan. The final phase of launch will depend solely on the upper stage of Briz-KM.

TheSentinel-3B spacecraft has a multi-spectral optical element along with an altimetry component. The different instruments on the satellite are designed to produce a measurement of sea and ice surface.

To make the mission successful Sentinel- 3B carries four important instruments which can be assembled together as a single unit.

At first, it is the OLCI (Ocean and Land color instruments) which will provide multispectral data. Then there is SLSTR (Sea and Land surface temperature Radiometer) to deliver a proper temperature reading at the surface of the earth. The third instrument is SRAL (Synthetic Aperture Radar Altimeter) to provide data altimeter data. Finally, the fourth one is (MWR which is a dual frequency microwave Radiometer which is used to correct the delay of altimeter signals.

If everything goes well and according to proper planning Sentinel-3B may join its twin Sentinel – 3A which was launched on 16th February in 2016. The separation of 140 angles in orbit can help both the satellites to measure the different features of the ocean accurately.