Global Synthetic Surgical Sealants And Adhesives Market Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 10.4% From 2020 To 2027

The primary function of a surgical sealant and adhesive agent is the wound closure in order to protect it from any kind of bacterial infection. Traditional wound closure is facing severe restrictions for sealing damaged tissues often resulting in tissue necrosis at the surgical site. Synthetic surgical sealants and adhesives are completely devoid of such limitations and are becoming popular among surgeons worldwide for wound closure for external and internal bodily injuries.

Cyanoacrylates are representing the largest market share in the product segment for synthetic surgical sealants and adhesives market. Its excellent ergonomic features such as high-speed drying rate, enhanced mechanical strength, excessive adhesive forces renders it’s a sealant of the first choice for external bodily injuries or surgical procedures. PEG hydrogels are gaining popularity for sealing wounds of internal organs owing to its ability to provide enhance adhesive forces in a wet environment, biocompatibility, and a high degree of flexibility. Polyurethanes are being currently employed for preventing bleeding due to vascular damages and perioperative surgical procedures.

General surgery is spearheading the application segment for synthetic surgical sealants and adhesives market. Laparoscopic surgical procedures are utilized for sealing the wounds pertaining to surgical procedures of visceral organs such as gall bladder, small intestines, bariatric surgery hernia, etc. In the central nervous system, the use of traditional wound closures such as staples, sutures, and wires has limitations, thereby increasing the demand for synthetic surgical sealants and adhesives. Cosmetic surgery will be showcasing tremendous demand in the near future owing to increasing demand for reconstructive surgery and frequent skin lacerations achieved due to occupational hazards.

In the present scenario, North America is dominating the geography segment for synthetic surgical sealants and adhesives market. The chief factors promoting its paramount market growth are a significant rise in the number of inpatient surgeries in hospitals across the United States. As per the latest research citings of Stanford Hospital in 2017, approximately 400,000 surgical procedures were performed in the United States. The domicile of major players further propelling the market growth for synthetic surgical sealants and adhesives market are Ethicon, Inc., C. R. Bard, B.Braun Melsungen AG, Merck KGaA., etc. Europe stood in the 2nd place in the geography segment for the synthetic surgical sealants and adhesives market. The supportive regulatory environment provided by the European Medical Agency (EMA), for the early CE approval for the synthetic surgical sealants and adhesives. Strategic collaboration between biopharmaceutical companies and academic research institutes pertaining to the development of polyurethanes to prevent vascular bleeding further accentuates the market growth in the region. Asia Pacific is set to register rapid growth during the forecast period owing to the constant rise in the medical tourism sector and incessant rise in the deep tissue laceration and traumatic accidents related to occupational hazards.

Biopharmaceutical companies manufacturing the synthetic surgical sealants and adhesives are Ethicon, Inc., C. R. Bard, B.Braun Melsungen AG., Connexicon Medical, Riverpoint Medical, Merck KGaA, Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., Baxter International, Inc., Medtronic, Plc. and Grünenthal.

Market Key Takeaways:

Supportive regulatory environment provided by healthcare agencies for the expedited clearance of synthetic surgical sealants and adhesives

