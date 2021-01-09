Global Pretreatment Coatings Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2020 to 2027

Effective pretreatment partly depends on the good chemical formulation and robust system which controls temperature, duration, and flow of the pretreatment coatings process. It is rendered as a sustainable method to achieve corrosion resistance and improve paint adhesion on metal surfaces.

Phosphates are representing the largest market share in the types segment for the pretreatment coatings market. They are the most preferred coating used as a pretreatment on zinc, iron, steel and its alloys. The ergonomic features pertaining to phosphates are corrosion resistance and increase the paint adhesion on the pretreated metal surface. Chromate conversion coatings are widely used on aluminum and its alloys to resist corrosion without losing the electrical conductivity of the metal surface. Stringent regulatory norms sanctioned by EPA, REACH, etc. has put its end-use application under scrutiny due to its environmental hazardous properties. Chromate free coating will be the fastest-growing segment on account of its immense popularity in the aerospace and military vehicles as a pretreatment coating.

Browse the full report Pretreatment Coatings Market- Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020 – 2027

Automotive is currently leading the end-user segment for the pretreatment coatings market. The major parameter responsible for its superior market growth is the capability of pretreatment coating to reduce maintenance cost, resistance to corrosion, and increase shelf life of the automobiles. Building and construction are highlighting sturdy market growth owing to the rise in per capita income and increasing urbanization in the developing regions such as Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. The aerospace segment is estimated to record rapid market growth in the near future on account of the rising demand for air travel in comparison to other modes of commutation in the developed regions.

Asia Pacific is dominating the geography segment for the pretreatment coatings market. The major attributes responsible for its market dominance is the significant increase in the demand for automobiles in China, Japan, India, South East Asia, etc. Furthermore, the rise in per capita income has resulted in promising growth in the building & construction segment. Europe stands 2nd in the regional segment for the pretreatment coatings market. Increasing demand for air travel and constantly growing aerospace sector drives the pretreatment coatings market growth in the region. North America offers promising growth for pretreatment coatings on account of the burgeoning demand for household and electrical appliances and the flourishing automobile industry. Middle East & Africa is anticipated to be the fastest-growing regional segment during the forecast period. Wealth diversifying strategies adopted by oil-producing nations to expand the building & construction segment in the region bolsters market growth.

Chemical and paint manufacture actively engaged in providing pretreatment coatings are Chemetall GmbH (BASF), AkzoNobel N.V., Abrasives Inc., PPG Industries, Inc., Nippon Paints Holding Co., Ltd., Axalta Coating Systems, Vanchem Performance Chemicals., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA., Arrow Cryogenics, Inc., and Barton International, Inc.

Market Key Takeaways:

A rise in per capita income has provided a positive impetus to the building & construction market growth

Significant increase in air travel as compared to other modes of commutation drives the pretreatment coatings market

Progressive research and development to manufacturing chromate-free protective coatings to maintain environmental safety norms

