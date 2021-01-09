Yesterday, the fans and followers of Falcon 9 Block 5 were in for a rude awakening. The worst part of the event is that it did not happen once. The first time was after the announcement of its delay. The second and significant blow was its cancellation. It killed the little hope that the people had about it. To be honest, I was starting to lose count of the supposed launches of the same. However, Friday 9th May 2018 will always remain historical for SpaceX. Why not when they successfully launched the Falcon 9 rocket, eventually? Below is the unfolding of the happenings of the D-day.

In the end, only the date and time changed regarding the liftoff. The venue was constant throughout. It was the NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. That was at the Launch Complex 39A. At precisely 4:14 p.m. EDT, the successful takeoff of the SpaceX’s Falcon 9 took place. It was the last upgrade as far as reusable boosters are concerned.

As NASA was marking a milestone in aircraft, the case was no different for the people of Bangladesh. The latter were launching their first communication satellite. They gave it the name Bangabandhu Satellite-1. Its deployment into the geostationary transfer orbit also happened today. It took place 33 minutes after the launch of Falcon 9 rocket.

After that, its first-stage booster landed on the ship in the Atlantic Ocean. I was successful which means that it is heading in the right direction as far as the updates are concerned. Why? Because the aim was to make them reusable and this one passed that test.

The successful rocket launch gave hope to people’s space tours. Its purpose will be to take people to the International Space Station and back. While at it, it would also decrease the money spent on launches. Here are details about that. First, the turnaround time when it comes to returning to space would be relatively short. In addition to that, little preparation would be necessary during the next mission. The reusability aspect of up to 100 times would also see less spent.

SpaceX plans to use it to carry out the space taxi. They will work closely with Boeing. Their responsibility will be to take astronauts to and from ISS. The first trip will happen in late 2018 or early 2019. Everyone is glad that the sendoff to space finally occurred.