The European Space Agency has all the plans to launch a new research program for the purpose of studying the reasons for satellite collisions in space. According to Tiziana Cardone, who is a structural engineer in charge of the project said that they want to find out what happens or rather what are the consequences when two satellites collide. Till date, it has been assumed that how energy would be generated with the collisions of two satellites, but no concrete information is available in respect of the physics involved.

According to scientists space, junk is really a matter of concern for the upcoming spaceflight missions. If these are not taken care of then the adjacent area of the Earth will become highly crowded. Till date scientists have witnessed four such satellite collisions which have resulted in more than 5,00,000 bits of debris that are floating in the space which have the area around earth very clumsy. If this debris is not taken off or any solution is not found out then such trash may crash into the future spacecraft thereby causing much more damage and piling up of much more debris in space.

Eventually, such phenomenon will result in creating a chain motion of collision and debris which is known as the Keppler effect, that ultimately will result in destroying each and everything which is located within the Earth’s orbit. Such debris is moving around the earth at a speed of thousands of kilometers per hour and does have the potential to destroy almost all the equipment that is revolving around the Earth.

In one of such incidents, a very dangerous incident took place in 1991, when Russia’s Cosmos 1934 spacecraft got hit by some parts of the older cosmos. Five years post this even another collision took place in between France’s Cerise Satellite and a broken chunk of Ariane 4 rocket. The third event took place in 2005, This time a US satellite was hit by a piece of a scrap of a Chinese Rocket while the fourth event took place in the year of 2009 whereby an iridium satellite got hit by a Russian Cosmos-2251.

One of the researchers at ESA’s Space debris office has mentioned the fact that among the four collisions that took place, only one of the above-mentioned collisions happened in the way that the researchers had expected. In that particular case both the satellites collided with each other and generated a lot of debris. Thus scientists are still finding as to what caused the collisions for the other three cases.