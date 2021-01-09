COVID-19 Impact on Thermal Ceramics Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Thermal Ceramics market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Thermal Ceramics market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Ceramics are covalent compounds containing metal and non-metal atoms primarily held in covalent and ionic bonds. Generally, ceramics are made by taking mixtures of earth elements, powders, water and clay. This mixture is shaped into the desired form and is then fired in a high temperature oven. Ceramics are then painted with glazes which are waterproof and decorative. At elevated temperature, ceramics have high hardness, high melting points, excellent chemical corrosion resistance and good mechanical properties. Some ceramics are good dielectrics or insulators, whereas others are good electrical or thermal conductors. Ceramics are widely used in our daily life. Glass, plates, bricks, tiles and sanitary ware are some examples of the ceramics we see every day. Ceramics can also be found in products like automobiles (sparkplug), phone lines and watches. They are even used in space shuttles and aircrafts. Ceramics can be broadly classified into two categories: traditional and advanced. Traditional ceramics include clay products such as cement and glass, whereas advanced ceramics consist of pure oxides, nitrides, carbides and many others.

APAC is the largest and the fastest-growing market for thermal ceramics. The high growth of the chemical industry has led to increased investments in chemical manufacturing units in this region. APAC countries, such as China and India, are also at the forefront of the ongoing industrial revolution. The chemical & petrochemical end-use industry is growing in the region because of the increase in demand for chemicals in various applications. Countries such as India, Indonesia, and Thailand are investing in new projects to decrease chemical imports as well as fulfill domestic demands, which will, in turn, drive the chemical industry in APAC. The growth of this industry drives the demand for thermal ceramics in thermal insulation applications. These factors, therefore, provide growth opportunities to the thermal ceramics market.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Thermal Ceramics. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Thermal Ceramics was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Thermal Ceramics is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Thermal Ceramics, including the following market information:

Global Thermal Ceramics Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Thermal Ceramics Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Thermal Ceramics Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Thermal Ceramics Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Morgan Thermal Ceramics, Unifrax, Luyang Energy-Saving Materials, Isolite Insulating Products, RHI Magnesita, 3M, Ibiden, Mitsubishi Chemical, Rath, Yeso Insulating Products, Bnz Materials, Pyrotek, Promat, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Ceramic Fibers

Insulation Bricks

Based on the Application:

Mining & Metal Processing

Chemical & Petrochemical

Manufacturing

Power Generation

Others

