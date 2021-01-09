In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Termite Bait Systems market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Termite Bait Systems market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/covid-19-impact-on-termite-bait-systems-market-global-research-reports-2020-2021

Termite baits consist of paper, cardboard, or other acceptable termite food, combined with a slow-acting substance lethal to termites. The bait must be good enough to compete with the presence of competing tree roots, stumps, woodpiles and structural wood.

North America accounted for the largest share in 2017; followed by Asia Pacific, owing to the growing adoption of termite bait systems in countries such as the US, Canada, Australia, and China. Subterranean termites are widespread in North America and responsible for 90% of the management and damage costs in the US. In addition, the use of termite bait systems is high in the residential sector due to the presence of a large number of wooden houses, consumer awareness, and the strong presence & consumer reach of service providers in this region. Thus, the North American region dominated the termite bait systems market in 2017.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Termite Bait Systems. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Termite Bait Systems was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Termite Bait Systems is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Termite Bait Systems, including the following market information:

Global Termite Bait Systems Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Termite Bait Systems Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Termite Bait Systems Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Termite Bait Systems Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include DowDuPont, BASF, Bayer, Sumitomo Chemical, Syngenta, Spectrum Brands, Ensystex, Pct International, Rentokil Initial, Rollins, The Terminix International Company, Arrow Exterminators, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Subterranean termites

Dampwood termites

Drywood termites

Others

Based on the Application:

Commercial & industrial

Residential

Agriculture & livestock farms

Others

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/covid-19-impact-on-termite-bait-systems-market-global-research-reports-2020-2021

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 911 Central Avenue #268

Albany New York 12206

Email: sales@crystalmarketreport.com

Phone: 1-518-730-1569

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com