COVID-19 Impact on Plastic Straps Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Plastic Straps market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Plastic Straps market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the Plastic Strap market. When plastic Strap was introduced, it was only natural that it was looked upon as a substitute for steel Strap. In one respect, it was – especially in those applications where steel had been used only because there was nothing available. Often, the steel was over specification in the first case. The existence of plastic Strap widens the range of Strap and offers new opportunities. A more important plastic Strap consideration is elongation recovery. Once tension has been applied and the strap has elongated, how hard will the strap try to return to its original length? With plastic, time changes the recovery. If you have a rigid load, polyester might be best. However, because it doesn’t elongate much, it doesn’t have room to recover. On a shrinking-type load, this can be a problem. Since both nylon and polypropylene elongate more than polyester, and have more room to recover, they would both be better choices. If a high level of retained tension is important, nylon would be the preferred choice and if retained tension is not important, polypropylene’s lower price may change the choice.

The Asia Pacific plastic straps market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR, in terms of value during the forecast period. The continuously rising middle-class of the Asia Pacific region and their increasing purchasing power and disposable income have led to the growth of the paper, steel, and bricks & tiles industries in the region. This, in turn, has led to the increased demand for plastic straps from these industries, thereby fueling the growth of the Asia Pacific plastic straps market.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Plastic Straps was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Plastic Straps is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

Major competitors identified in this market include Signode, M.J.Maillis Group, Dynaric, Cordstrap, FROMM Group, Samuel Strapping, Youngsun, Mosca, Scientex Berhad, Polychem, Teufelberger, Tsukasa Chemical Industry Co, Packware, Polivektris, Strapack, Linder, STEK, TITAN Umreifungstechnik, Cyklop, Hiroyuki Industries, Baole, EMBALCER, PAC Strapping Products, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

PP

PET

Based on the Application:

Wood Industry

Paper Industry

Food & Beverage

Textile Industry

Other Industries

