COVID-19 Impact on Jet Fuel Additives Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

Most fuels such as gasoline, kerosene (jet fuel), gas oil (diesel fuel) and fuel oil have drawbacks which do not allow their long term storage, make difficult transportation and even use. About 20 properties of fuels can be improved, maintained or imparted new beneficial characteristics by the adding of small amounts of certain chemicals named fuel additives. Fuel additives are added in very small concentrations: from several ppm to several thousands ppm.

Tetra-ethyl lead is added to improve the anti-knock characteristics of Avgas. There are pressures to eliminate this additive on environmental grounds. Antioxidants (gum inhibitors) must be used in Avgas to prevent the formation of gum and other antioxidation products. Jet fuels, which are inherently more stable than gasolines, may contain them, depending on the treatment process used during manufacture. A metal deactivator – now rarely used – may be added to nullify the effects of dissolved trace metals, especially copper, which can impair the thermal stability of jet fuels. Corrosion inhibitors can be used to reduce corrosion in fuel system and improve the lubricity – lubricating properties – of jet fuels. Fuel system icing inhibitors reduce the freezing point of any water that may be in the fuel system and prevent the formation of ice crystals that could restrict fuel flow. They are mandatory in military Jet but are not used in civil aircraft that have fuel heaters. They may be added to either Jet or Avgas during the fuelling of small aircraft.

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Afton Chemical, BASF, GE, Innospec, Shell, Chemours, Dow Chemical, Dorf Ketal, Hammonds, Lanxess, Meridian Fuels, NALCO, Cummins Filtration, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Icing inhibitors

Antioxidants

Antiknock additives

Metal deactivators

Conductivity improvers

Corrosion inhibitors

Based on the Application:

Passenger and freighter aircrafts

Cargo aircrafts

