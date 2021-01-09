COVID-19 Impact on Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) is an oligomer of butadiene terminated at each end with a hydroxyl functional group. It reacts with isocyanates to form polyurethane polymers. HTPB is a translucent liquid with a color similar to wax paper and a viscosity similar to corn syrup. The properties vary because HTPB is a mixture rather than a pure compound, and it is manufactured to meet customers’ specific requirements.

North America is expected to be the largest market for HTPB during the forecast period, due to the increased usage of HTPB in both aerospace & defense and construction & civil engineering industries in the region. The US is expected to account for the largest share of the market in North America till 2022. Major producers of HTPB such as CRS Chemicals (US), Emerald Performance Materials (US), and Monomer-Polymer & DAJAC Labs (US) are located in the North America region.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB). Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB), including the following market information:

Global Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Evonik, Total Cray Valley, Idemitsu Kosan, CRS Chemicals, Emerald Performance Materials, Island Pyrochemical Industries, Zibo Qilong Chemical Industry, Aerocon Systems, Monomer-Polymer and Dajac Labs, RCS Rocket Motor Components, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Free radical polymerization

Anionic polymerization

Based on the Application:

Construction & Civil Engineering

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Others

