COVID-19 Impact on High Temperature Thermoplastics Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

High performance plastics have higher requirements as compared to standard and engineering plastics due to their better mechanical properties, higher heat stability, and higher chemical composition. Thermal stability is an important feature of high temperature thermoplastics. The mechanical properties of high temperature thermoplastics are closely linked to their thermal stability. High temperature thermoplastics are also termed as high performance polymers, high-tech plastics, and high performance thermoplastics. High temperature thermoplastic are used in several end-user industries across the globe.

Asia Pacific is dominant in the HTTs market. The rising demand for HTTs in this region is mainly driven by their increased use in transportation, electrical & electronics, and medical industries. North America is the second-largest consumer and manufacturer of HTTs, globally. The market in this region is mainly driven by the growing opportunities from electrical & electronics and medical industries. Transportation and electrical & electronics are the top 2 end-use industries contributing to the growing demand for HTTs globally. The Middle East & Africa is the second fastest-growing region after Asia Pacific due to the growing electrical & electronics industry in the region.

Major competitors identified in this market include Solvay, DowDuPont, Celanese, BASF, Arkema, Royal Dsm, Sabic, Victrex, Evonik, Toray Industries, Freudenberg, DIC, Sumitomo Chemicals, etc.

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

High Temperature Fluoropolymers (High Temperature FPs)

High Performance Polyamide (HPPA)

Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS)

Sulfone Polymers (SP)

Liquid Crystal Polymers (LCP)

Aromatic Ketone Polymers (AKP)

Poly-imide (PI)

Transportation

Electrical & Electronics

Industrial

Medical

Others

