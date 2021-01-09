COVID-19 Impact on Double Faced Adhesive Tape Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Double Faced Adhesive Tape market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Double Faced Adhesive Tape market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Double Faced Adhesive Tape is any pressure-sensitive tape that is coated with adhesive on both sides. It is designed to stick two surfaces together, often in a way which is not visible in the end product, due to it being in between the objects rather than overlaying them. This allows for neater-looking projects and better craftsmanship.

The double faced adhesive tape market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rising demand for double faced adhesive tapes from automotive, building & construction, paper & printings, and electrical & electronics from countries such as India, China, South Korea, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Indonesia is projected to drive the growth of the double faced adhesive tape market in the region. China is expected to lead the demand for double faced adhesive tapes in the Asia Pacific region.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Double Faced Adhesive Tape. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Double Faced Adhesive Tape was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Double Faced Adhesive Tape is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Double Faced Adhesive Tape, including the following market information:

Global Double Faced Adhesive Tape Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Double Faced Adhesive Tape Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Double Faced Adhesive Tape Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Double Faced Adhesive Tape Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include 3M, TESA, Nitto Denko, Berry Plastics, SEKISUI, Lintec, Flexcon, Shurtape, Intertape, Scapa Group, Yem Chio, Adhesives Research, KK Enterprise, BO.MA, DeWAL, Zhongshan Crown, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Thin Double Coated Tapes

Thin Transfer Tapes

Foam Tapes

Others

Based on the Application:

Daily Commodities

Automotive

Electronics

Medical Device

Construction

Appliances

Others

