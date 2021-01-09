A massive asteroid believed to be the size of a jumbo jet is set to come closer to Earth tonight. According to the scientists, the asteroid which is approaching the Earth at breakneck speed is named as the 2010 WC9. It is now believed to be 125 feet and 390 feet wide, and it is expected to reach within 126000 miles of the Earth within today evening (May 15). This distance is considered to be half the distance between the moon and our very own Earth. As per the astronauts, it is an infrequent case of such a vast space rock coming so close to the vicinity of the Earth.

To make the occasion special, the astronomy broadcasting service which is called the Slooh will be hosting a live webcast tonight at about 8 pm EDT. The webcast is supposed to give live comments on the 2010 WC9 asteroid which is being identified by four different telescopes. Such telescopes are being located at the Institute of the Astrophysics in the Canary islands as per the reports provided by the Slooh representatives. In addition to the live webcast, the Slooh astronomers such as Paul Cox as well as Paige Godfrey will be discussing all the relevant queries and questions about the approaching asteroid and also about its trajectory.

As per the historical data, 2010WC9 was discovered in November 2010, and after that, it was kept on a close observation throughout December of that year. Subsequently, the astronomers could not collect sufficient data to keep a track on its trajectory. As a result, the asteroid went beyond the radar of the scientists for seven years until now when the scientists have again caught hold of the same. The newly recovered 2010 WC9 was although initially considered as one of the space rocks latter the scientists rectified their assumptions.

Scientists now have some data to indulge with. They have calculated that the asteroid takes about 1.12 years to complete one orbit. During this path, it comes very close to the sun as 0.78 AU and also moves as far as 1.38 AU.

The scientists have further predicted that even if the size of this asteroid is close to what has been assumed it won’t pose a threat to the people on the Earth. Only if the asteroid size is o.6 miles or instead 1 km wider or more extensive, then it may be a severe concern for the human civilization.