The CAS (Chinese Academy of Sciences) has recently confirmed that it has been receiving data from the Gaofen-5 satellite.

GF 5 (Gaofen-5) is a hyperspectral imaging satellite which is configured with six forms of payloads. The GF-5 satellite was launched on May 9 from Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center (TSLC). The satellite was being launched with the help of Long March 4C rocket. The CSA substantiated that one of its institutes (RADI) was efficiently tracking and obtaining data from the Gaofen-5 satellite.

According to the RADI (Institute of Remote Sensing and Digital Earth) department of CAS, the involved researchers received the very first data from the Gaofen-5 satellite with the help of Remote Sensing Satellite Ground Station. This first slot of data was collected on May 13. The size of the first data received from GF-5 is 60GB in size in the time duration of 9 minutes and 32 seconds. The first data was acquired by the remote sensing satellite ground station which is located at Miyun at the edge of Beijing. The real-time image data was collected by ground stations in Sanya (South China) and Kashgar (Northwest China). The various ground stations located in Sanya, Kashgar, Miyun, and Kunming along with a station in the Arctic will be receiving date from the GF-5 satellite.

The GF-5 satellite is equipped with a shortwave hyper-spectral camera that is visible. The satellite has also been configured with gas (greenhouse) detector and spectral imager. The Gaofen-5 satellite is an all-inclusive satellite for environmental monitoring. Being configured with an atmospheric environment infrared detector that performs at quite a high spectral resolution, the GF-5 satellite will be very helpful in understanding the condition of air pollution in the country. It will provide significant information on air pollution in China by observing greenhouse gases, aerosols, and various air pollutants.

Various instruments configured in the Gaofen-5 satellite include GMI which is Greenhouse-gases Monitoring Instrument, the AHSI (Advanced Hyperspectral Imager), EMI (Environment Monitoring Instrument), VIMS (Visual and Infrared Multispectral Sensor), AIUS (Atmospheric Infrared Ultraspectral) and DPC (Directional Polarization Camera) (DPC). It has also got an absorption spectrometer for atmospheric trace gas and a detector with multi-angle polarization. The GF-5 satellite is based on the SAST-5000B bus, and it has been designed with a duration of eight years.

The Gaofen-5 satellite will also help in sectors of land and resources surveys. It will be providing support for disaster monitoring as well as emergency response services. The satellite is also expected to provide help and support in agriculture and environmental safety.