NASA has made plans to go to Mars again this type to explore in big depths. It has made plans to go to the Red Planet with a spaceship that will dig deeper below the planet’s surface to find more about it. The InSight will be launched on top of an Atlas V 401 rocket from the Vandenberg Air Force Base, California on 5th May at 4:05 am (7:05 a.m. ET)

This will be the NASA’s first mission to be launched from the West Coast to another planet and hence will make it visible to millions from Santa Maria to San Diego, of California. All other interplanetary missions of NASA were launched from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center. If things go according to the plans, the 358-kilogram probe will land on 26th November after a six-month journey. The InSight will join 5 other space crafts of NASA which are operating above and on Mars.

Bruce Banerdt, principal investigator of the mission stated that the InSight will bridge the last gaps in the Mars exploration of NASA. All the areas of the Red Planet have been mapped and studied. What is left now is to dig a little deeper. InSight will help in drawing the first detailed map of the Mars interior and also to uncover large scientific observations.

The InSight does not have wheels to move or can’t roll over. Once it lands it won’t be able to move from place to place. So the spaceship is fitted with a 2.4-meter robotic arm for all movement purposes and the arm will also place a seismometer to detect “marsquakes”. Another instrument will dig about 5 meters into the ground, which is deeper than any space instruments have ever dug. The arm has 2 cameras, one for snapping 3D color images and other for providing wide angle views.

The North Pole’s wobble will be measured by the radio system of InSight to help researchers learn more about the planet’s shape. And one of the best things is that InSight will place the latest and best weather stations that have ever been placed on the planet which can measure wind, pressure, and temperature for at least a year of the planet.

The primary mission of the InSight is planned currently for 2 years and if everything goes well as planned, Banerdt might extend the mission duration.