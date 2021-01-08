The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) and Noor Energy 1, the joint venture between ACWA Power has appointed Advisian, the global consulting firm of WorleyParsons, he is the owner engineer for the concentrating solar power (CSP) fourth phase (DEWA IV) of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park in Dubai. The 700MW project will be the major project in the world.

This Advisian will protect the interest of an owner by ensuring all contractors are adhering to project specifications. This role of the Advisian will offer technical support whenever required for the factory acceptance tests at the time of the commissioning and the construction of the plant.

Advisian will deliver the project by using specialized CSP technology in the renewable energy center in Madrid, Spain, with support from Shanghai-based engineers, to interact with the power block design. The company will draw on the Andrew Wood, Chief Executive Officer, WorleyParsonsubai office for the supervisory site support said that with their staff who has been involved in CSP projects are excited to work 24 hours at a competitive cost with conventional power in Dubai.

Tony Frencham, Group Managing Director for Power, WorleyParsons added that their recent solar work, floating offshore wind, green hydrogen and microgrids is directly aligned to their organizational strategy. The partnership between Advisian and Noor Energy 1 demonstrates their organizational commitment to move forward for the renewable energy sector.

AbdulhameedAlMuhaidib, Executive Managing Director of Noor Energy 1 commented that they are proud of their cooperation and integration of the Advisioan CSP, that is the center of excellence with their project company group for the design and CSP project world’s engineering. They are confident about such partnership and the major essential milestone of the project and fourth phase delivery of successful Mohammed bin Rashid Solar Park on time.”Advisian will offer CSP technology. This is based in the Renewable energy center.

WorleyParsons helped to deliver a successful solar energy and plays a major role in producing the world’s largest solar power energy. An integrated team will introduce the project.