The Solar probe of NASA will launch to travel near to the sun deep into the solar atmosphere this summer. Before this, any mission has never held like this. Parker solar probe would make four inches of the solar surface within it if the earth were at one end of the sun only.

This solar probe will offer original observations about the full range of energy particles called corona. This course is flinging particles go outward into the past Neptune and the solar system. It’s sweltering inside the corona. The spacecraft will reach through the material with a higher temperature than one million degrees Fahrenheit with low sunlight.

This solar probe is designed to withstand the most stringent temperature fluctuation conditions for the mission. The primary cause of the task lies on the autonomous system and custom heat shield, that helps the mission from the intense sun’s light emission, but it won’t allow the coronal material even to touch the spacecraft.

The temperature in space can be thousands of degrees which do not provide any specific heat to a given object. This is because the temperature measures particles are moving fast while heat measures the total energy amount that they transfer. Particles may move fast, but there is some energy that transfers low heat. There is some energy that can transfer power to the spacecraft.

The solar probe will travel through space with several million degrees temperatures. The heat shield surface faces the sun and will be get heated to 2,500 degrees Fahrenheit.

Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory has designed the TPS and built carbon-carbon advanced technologies, by using carbon composite foam together between two carbon plates. This is lightweight insulation, and it will accompany by a white ceramic paint on the sun-facing plate. TPS can handle the sun’s heat and keep all the instrumentation safe.

Another factor that how to communicate with the spacecraft and protect it. Parker solar probe will be on its journey, and it takes light to reach earth in eight minutes. That means if engineers had to manage the spacecraft to reach to the ground, by this time if something went wrong it would be late to rectify it.

Over seven years of the planned mission, the spacecraft will make 24 hours’ time to orbit our star. It will provide close observation of the stars, and its technology will keep it cool all the time.