Forget about going to the moon or even Mars; now it’s time to fly to the Venus.

Small or significant, every company in the space industry has plans to send humans to some planet or moon. We have heard of Mars- the Red Planet or the moon, but a very reliable name is thinking of neither. NASA is considering sending humans to Venus, and the organisation is serious about it.

NASA scientists have proposed a spacecraft like the steam-punk, which weighs almost nothing. This spacecraft could float in the atmosphere of Venus effortlessly. Venus is much remotely located as compared to mars, the time required to reach there hence is much more. Havoc (High Altitude Venus Operational Concept) would be able to send astronauts to Venus in lesser time than it would take to reach Mars.

NASA is not talking about building colonies on some alien planet, but thinking about the not so beautiful Venus. Having a name quite enticing, the planet is full with clouds of sulfuric acid and a surface having the heat of about 864 degrees Fahrenheit. The planet is covered with volcanoes, lava, crater, and mountains. Still, scientists find it more accessible than mars.

Venus supposedly had a habitat for life previously. It has the size as well as mass equivalent to that of Earth and is more hospitable than any other planet in the solar system, excluding earth. The temperature though is much cooler, but the atmospheric pressure is again the same. The additional benefit is the availability of Solar energy.

NASA believes that soon, an aerial colony can be built up and humans could start living in the atmosphere of Venus. The mission for Venus will require a double launch; one spacecraft will carry the crew along with a robotic cargo ship having a hundred feet long space capsule. It would take a hundred days to reach its destination. Specific advancements in technology need to be made before this theory is put into the practical experience. How the spacecraft would be designed, how the solar panels will deal with the sulfuric acid in the atmosphere and how the arrival and departure will be planned. There are a lot of questions and a strange but adventurous expedition. The challenging environment will open up the gates of opportunities never even imagined. The only thing awaited is “the launch.”