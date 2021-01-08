Solar energy is believed to be very pure and abundance in nature. However, when the sun is not shining you should always attempt to store the energy in batteries or adopting a procedure which is known as photocatalysis. It is a procedure whereby solar energy is utilized to make fuels. In this particular process of water spitting, sunlight distinguishes water between hydrogen and oxygen. After that, hydrogen as well s oxygen can be mixed in a fuel cell to release energy.

Now a new class of materials has been identified known as the halide double perovskites which are believed to have the feature of splitting water. This feature is revealed in an Applied Physics Letter from AIP Publishing. Accordingly to Feliciano Giustino who is the co-author of the paper said that if they could discover material which would help in water-splitting photocatalyst, then it would be a huge revelation in the field of scientific discovery.

If we delve into history, we will find out that there are many materials which the researchers used n the past for experimenting the same phenomena. One of such items is titanium dioxide (TiO2). This item can efficiently use sunlight to split water, however t the same time it is ineffective because it cannot absorb visible light properly. It is a known fact that till date no photocatalytic matter has been identified which can be available commercially.

Giustino said that very few materials have all the features which are possessed by the process of photocatalytic. He added that it could not be assured that this particular process will be successful, but at least it has all the correct properties necessary.

Initially, Giustino and his entire team were involved in discovering perovskite while at the same time were finding out for materials to make solar cells. Over the last few years, the perovskite had aroused interest among the scientists to boost up the efficiency level of the silicon-based solar cells. They tried to execute this process with the help of tandem designs that link a perovskite cell directly into a highly developed silicon cell. However, it is believed that they contain a certain percentage of lead in them as well. If they were to be used in a land farm and harvesting in a solar farm, then the point contained could have led to various environmental hazards.

Even now the new inventions are only on papers and thereby assuming that the compounds take the shape of proper crystals.

