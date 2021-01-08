If there is a team that never grows tired of exploring new heights every day is the NASA team. They are always ready to face any challenge that comes their way in their line of duty and never gets any reason big enough to slow them down. What would you expect from a team of astrologers anyway?

The beauty of any project-based team is best seen in their progressive research. This is one secret that has kept NASA on their toes. There’s always something new after every few minutes. This does not only throw a challenge to NASA team but other scientist, researchers and their fans as well.

The newest launching set to be done by NASA is their exoplanet-hunting spacecraft which will be released in a week’s time (from April 9, 2018) if no changes comes in between. Tess is set to spot exoplanets through the ‘transit method. There is great brightness that is experienced when any planet crosses the face of the star that hosts it from the spacecrafts perspective.

This is the same strategy employed by Kepler space telescope which is highly famed by NASA. This has been able to find close to 2/3s of the stated 3,700 known explonets up to date. TESS also aims at looking for other planets that are close enough whose investigation will be easier and will use other instruments. James Webb Space Telescope is set to be launched in 2020 and will cost approximately $8.8 billion.

TESS’ commitment to the task ahead

Tess is planning to do its work from an exclusive vantage point. This means, it will work from a highly cryptic orbit which has never been occupied by any other spacecraft. TESS will gradually develop its orbit once it’s launched until it is able to fly close enough to the moon. This is the only way it will be able to receive gravitational assist.

TESS is able to orbit the other in exactly half the time the moon takes to orbit it ones. This nature has gone a long way in helping stabilize the orbit of the spacecraft against pulls from the moon’s gravity. TESS has been set to spend two years or more in this orbit. The first year will be spent studying the celestial Southern Hemisphere while the second one will be on the Northern Hemisphere.

This is enough to show that NASA and its team is not going to rest any time soon. They have so much research to do within a short period.