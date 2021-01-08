During the era of private spaceflight companies, the process of acquiring a space rocket in space is eventually slow. It would take months or couple of years to prepare and schedule for the mission. Launching any rocket takes time and preparation. However, DARPA thinks that most of the industries can do better.

DARPA, a military research agency just recently kicked off the Launch Challenge which encourages most of the companies to get rid of the time able launches to days and not years. They also encourage the teams to develop a system that can set to launch their rockets at different sites within the days and with notice. DARPA wants the companies to learn about the payload in mere days before the formal blastoff. There are no huge amount of turnaround time that the actual competition will take place in the year 2019.

The DARPA is offering $10million for the top prize and $8 million for the second and third places of the competition. Every team that will also complete the launch will also receive $2 million. The agency also said that it is not just about the timeliness, but it is about the accuracy and efficiency of the launch. It is also about the nature of the payload and mass of the rocket.

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) is using a federal prize competition to launch their competition. The ultimate objective of the competition is to demonstrate a flexible and responsive space launch responsibilities from the different space launch providers. To do this, the agency set up some conditions that allow the participating teams to launch their payloads just weeks after hearing about the launch location. The teams to complete the challenge will face an additional launch challenge in another location with another payload and orbit. Doing all of these will yield the, with huge payout and the challenge offers a full $10 million for the lucky winner.

The challenge is clear and useful to the military, and this could use for turnaround times in the launch spy and for communication satellites especially to the moment which they needed. The results of the challenge could also help most of the launches in going forward. When it comes to the current system, it is impractical for the space tourism, where most of the launches would be important to improve the economies to make the trips vaguely inexpensive.