How different would the life be if the year lasted only 19.5 days? The age of people would be some hundred years or more while still young. Human fantasies are random. So are the observations of our scientists. While NASA identified a black hole, an exciting discovery has been made in India too, a Sub-Saturn exo-planet which was orbiting a sun-like a star at a distance of about six hundred light years.

This planet has been given the name EPIC 211945201b or K2-236b. It is massive in size, about twenty-seven times the size of earth.

In a statement it was disclosed that exo-planets are not rare anymore, about 3786 such planets have been identified and 2600 have been confirmed by NASA to be planets and no other entity. This latest planet has also been spotted by Indian Scientists at Kepler and is proved to be no other astronomical object.

Led by Abhijit Chakraborty, from PRL Ahmedabad, the team has spent around 1.5 years at the Physical Research Laboratory (Gurushikhar Observatory) Mount Abu, India to study the changes in light coming from the planet’s host star.

Though it has been confirmed that what was seen is a planet, unfortunately, the planet is unfit for life. Not just the size of this planet is enormous, and it is placed seven times closer to the star (sun) it orbits. This suggests that the planet would be having the considerably high temperature to make it hot and dry, incapable of supporting life. The planet is twenty-seven times heavier than Earth having its radius six times. Sometimes bigger is not better, as the planet is too close to its sun has a year of only 19.5 days, less than a month on planet Earth. The estimated surface temperature of the planet is 600 degrees Celcius.

However no signs of life can be present on this planet, but this discovery has undoubtedly raised a question – how is the formation of such a massive planet possible so close to its host star. And not alone composition, considering the size, how does the distance between two objects of considerably high gravity (if any) can stay so close and have not collapsed into collision.

The good news behind the whole story is that India is capable of carrying out experiments and now even finding planets. ISRO is not only having the right equipment but a perfect strategy to explore the extraterrestrial. The Astronomical Journal has confirmed the new of planet’s existence by publishing it.