After successful launch Angosat-1, first satellite owned by Angola, lost contact with ground.

Satellite was launched on the top of the Zenit-3F rocket from Site 45/1 at Baikonur Cosmodrome on December 26 at 19:00 UTC. Ukrainian rocket was one of the last rockets from batch delivered before Crimea crisis and start of embargo for Ukrainian technology in Russia. Long for 59 m and equipped with Fregat upper stage (manufactured by Russian NPO Lavochkin) delivered weighing 1647 kg Angosat-1 to 36000 km GEO orbit. It was officially confirmed by Roscosmos and after deployment of two solar arrays satellite spacecraft should begun its journey to 14° orbital slot with STP-70 thrusters. Unfortunately after another hours form the moment of possible deploying of the satellite situation radically changed. Shortly after deploying satellite nine hours after launch, it stopped to send telemetry data. As separation was confirmed at 03:54 UTC on December 27, 2017, loss of the contact probably took place between 04:00 and 05:00 UTC.

Both Roscosmos and RSC Energia (manufacturer of the satellite) immediately begun attempts to resume contact with satellite, unfortunately without any success. Another facts were unveiled: satellite probably failed to deploy solar arrays and what was partially confirmed by other sources, it probably was not even released from upper stage. According to latest news given by NORAD, fuel tank released from Fregat upper stage and stage itself remaining on orbit, but until now satellite was not tracked.