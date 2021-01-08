Federal scientific research center and scientists from the higher school of economics have synthesized different multi-layers nanowires in order to know their magnetoresistance properties. Developing this effect will provide the scientists to maximize the indicators accuracy in various measuring instruments like radiations and compasses monitors. The study result has been published in the structure paper of Cu/Ni Nanowires Obtained by Matrix Synthesis.

One of the exclusive artificial nanostructures features is the large magnetoresistance effect in thin layers of metal. This effect is discovered in different electronic devices. The scientists synthesized nickel and copper nanowires to study about the characteristics that depend on the composition layers and geometry. They expect that the transition to nanowires will increase the large effect of magnetoresistance.

Ilia Doludenko, Moscow Institute of Electronics and Mathematics (MIEM HSE) graduate and one of the authors said that today they are choosing the process of nanowire synthesis to get this effect. To determine the combination between the crystal structure and the synthesis parameters, the scholars synthesized nanowires of various lengths. The nanowire length was signified by the number of deposition cycles such as one copper and one nickel layer, that were deposited in each cycle.

The nanowires size was determined by using a scanning microscope (SEM). The number of nanowires layers was found to be 10, 20, 50 according to the various lector deposition cycles. At the time of nanowire compared to the various layers, it turned out the combination between nanowire number and length. The average nanowires length consisted of 10, 20and 50 layers and its 1.54 um, 2.6um, 4.75um.

The combination of nanowires had a grain structure with crystallites of various sizes, from 5-20 nm to 100 nm. Large, bright reflections were majorly happened due to metals (Ni and Cu) while diffuse rings and small reflections are commonly related to the presence of copper oxides.

The nanowires study has an elemental analysis that confirmed the alternating presence of Ni and Cu layers. The layers mutual agreement can differ. Ni and Cu nanowires in the nanowire can be oriented to its particular angel. The units of the nanowire can have various thicknesses. The individual thickness nanowires unit is in the range of 50-400 nm.

According to the author’s study, this heterogeneity depends on the pore parameters of the earth. This leads to maximize the current enhancement rate and as a result its increase in the deposited thickness layer.