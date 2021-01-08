Asteroids have always aroused curiosity in space lovers. Most of us crave to watch asteroids coming closer to our earth. Now the good news for space curious people is that a massive asteroid is soon going t pass closer to our planet Earth. To help watch the event, the astronomy broadcasting service called Slooh has planned a live webcast. This webcast is scheduled at 8 p.m. EDT (May 15). This webcast is expected to show significant information about the giant asteroid.

The main feature of this asteroid is that it is quite significant and has rightly been called the asteroid of jumbo jet size. The asteroid has been named as 2010 WC9. It is considered to be between one hundred and twenty-five feet to three hundred and ninety feet in width. The relevant resources are saying that the asteroid will come within 203,000 kilometers (126,000 miles) of our planet Earth. This distance is almost half the distance between the moon and the earth. According to the astronomers, the event is undoubtedly going to be remarkable in the present history of asteroids coming close to the earth because it rarely happens that such a big asteroid comes so close to our planet Earth.

The webcast that is scheduled on the evening of 15th May will show live images of big sized asteroid 2010 WC9. 4 various telescopes will save these rare pictures. According to the officials of Slooh, the four different telescopes are at Slooh observatory at the Institute of Astrophysics of the Canary Islands. Another important feature of this webcast will involve the participation of Paige Godfrey and Paul Cox who are experienced astronomers. Paige Godfrey and Paul Cox will not only share valuable information related to the asteroid, but they will also answer the different questions put up by the viewers. Hence, you too can prepare your questions related to the asteroid 2010 WC9 and its path.

It is crucial to mention that asteroid 2010 WC9 was first observed in December during the year 2010. Though, at that time, not much data could be collected to know and understand the path of the asteroid. Also, the asteroid got out of the radar for almost more than seven years. The asteroid was found back in the last week only and was firstly considered to be the new space rock.